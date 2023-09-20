Unseen fungus causes bark to fall off

Q: Can you tell what caused a big patch of bark to fall off the bottom of my oak tree? No marks or tunnels at all; bark looks like it just fell off suddenly. Dan Hunt, email

A: My bet would be armillaria root rot. The disease is common on oak trees, particularly if they have wounded or stressed roots. Soil piled up around the base of the tree or excavation that wounded the roots are common sources of the damage. The fungus grows up underneath the bark, and the bark sloughs off. Probably more bark will come off in the future. There’s nothing you can do about armillaria root rot. If a tree is hazardous to property or people, you need to hire a certified arborist to come and take a look. The Georgia Arborist Association, georgiaarborist.org, maintains a list of certified arborists who can come and inspect the tree.

Q: When our neighborhood was built 15 years ago, the developer lined the streets with willow oaks and planted Bermuda grass. The tree canopy has enlarged to create more shade, so the Bermuda is not doing well. We are hoping to find something to grow in the shade of the trees. Jill Connolly, Watkinsville

A: I think purple wintercreeper, Euonymus fortunei ‘Coloratus,’ is the perfect plant for you. It tolerates deep shade and full sunshine. After planting, it spreads quickly. When established, it needs hardly any watering. I have been watching a planting of wintercreeper in the hellstrip between sidewalk and street near my house for three years. It is purple most of the year but turns green when it’s really hot. After severe cold like last winter, all the leaves turned brown, leaving a tangle of stems. But the stems were perfectly hardy and quickly sprouted new leaves. Technically, it is listed as invasive because it clambers up and over small shrubs and perennials, but your trees will have no problem. Trim it off the base of trees once a year. It looks best when cut twice yearly at 6-10 inches high.

Q: My tea olive plant is 6 feet tall and well established. Recently, limbs have developed wrinkled areas on the branches, beyond which the leaves die. Is it too much water or a fungal infection? Nathan Langley, email

A: It’s just delayed cold damage. Last winter’s cold partially froze the limbs, but not enough to kill the limbs outright. They might even have had green leaves until recently. But finally the damaged limb rots through completely, causing the wrinkled stem and brown leaves. You can prune them out whenever you have time.

