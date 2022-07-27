Tulip poplar flowers are a favorite of bees and beekeepers

A: Reading between the lines, I’ll bet you want to have some tulip poplar honey! These trees get big: 75 feet high and 40 feet wide. They won’t grow that large in your lifetime, but that’s the mature size. Still, I’d plant them 40 feet apart to give them room to get lots of sunshine and not have too much root competition. One of the best things you can do to ensure fast growth is to have a university soil test done and follow their recommendations. Lime is particularly important for trees, to raise the soil pH and give the roots a good environment in which to grow.

Q: I’m having issues with my blueberry bush. Last year, it produced more than we could eat, and this year, it looks like it’s slowly dying, one limb at a time. It is planted beside my home’s foundation. Nick Congro, email