Tree cavities are best left unfilled

A: Holes that form from limb removal are common. They can be prevented by using proper arborist pruning techniques. But now that you have the hole, do not fill it. Research has shown that tar, expanding foam, concrete and caulk inevitably crack around the edges and allow water into the hole. Protected from drying, the hole grows bigger. Do not try drilling into the trunk to drain the cavity. The drilling will damage protective cell layers the tree has established to contain the rot. The best course of action usually is to leave tree hollows alone. If you simply must do something, fashion a “roof” over the cavity using sheet tin or aluminum, painted to match the tree. This might shed enough water to keep the hole dry.

Q: I’ve looked at the Amdro Fire Ant Bait website and cannot find out if Amdro harms birds. I put Amdro around ant hills in my yard and I see birds foraging for food on the ground nearby. Will they eat Amdro and will this harm them? Claude Nardy, McDonough