Tips for keeping coleus indoors for winter

Q: Can I grow some of my coleus inside in a pot through the winter? I believe that they’ll do well inside. My mama and grandma said they would. Helen Hadden, Haralson County

A: Coleus foliage is gorgeous in fall. It seems a shame to lose all that color due to cold weather, so the instinct to bring them inside is understandable. But it’s hard to give them enough light. Without sufficient light, they get leggy and sprawl over anything nearby. If you’re driven to try, start with plants that have not flowered since flowering retards new growth. Put your coleus plants near the brightest window in the house, but set them back a couple of feet so they don’t get direct sunshine. Fertilize very lightly, perhaps a quarter of the recommended amount. If they’re still somewhat attractive by spring, give them a light pruning to shape and set them out. If this is not successful, next fall try rooting cuttings in jars of water. When I was a kid, all manner of cuttings adorned our kitchen window; coleus, impatiens and geranium were favorite plants for my mother to root.

Q: A few weeks ago, I cut my four eggplants to about 4 inches above the soil. They have begun to sprout leaves on the remaining stem, but they have not grown taller. If I protect them with some type of cloche, is it possible that they would grow and produce eggplants next summer? Joy Chanin, email