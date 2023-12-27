Stinky potting soil indicates overwatering

Q: I have a beautiful 4-foot mandevilla in a big pot. I recently noticed several yellow leaves but I didn’t worry. However, today, about half of the plant turned yellow and brown and there’s a mold or fungus growing on the soil — and it stinks! Any tips? Debbie Green McAfee, Lawrenceville

A: The horrible smell comes from organic matter decomposing where there’s not much oxygen. Potted plants that are overwatered provide exactly this situation. Perhaps the drain hole became plugged. Excess water can’t escape. The families of microorganisms that naturally decompose potting soil change. Those that do best in well-drained soil change to those that do best in soggy environments. The first group has a pleasant smell; the soggy crowd emits gases that stink to high heaven. Root rot is usually present, too. Mandevilla is a tropical plant that’s used to daily showers but grows in soil that’s very well-drained. Your first job is to take the plant out of the pot and wash all the soil off the roots, if any. If you only see two or three scraggly roots with a gelatinous skin, your plant is fit only for compost. If you have several large white roots, you can replant the mandevilla in the pot using fresh potting soil. Put it in partial shade and wait a few months to see if it sprouts new growth. Consider yourself lucky if it does.

Q: I’ve had an Asian pear tree for six years. The first year I had it, it bore one of the sweetest Asian pears I’ve ever eaten. Ever since that, all I’ve ever gotten were these small brown fruits that never mature. The fruits are near the top branches. What am I doing wrong and how can I fix it? Bobbet Polk, email