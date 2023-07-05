Stag beetles may look fearsome, but they perform important role in forests

Credit: John Lee

Credit: John Lee

Walter Reeves
By Walter Reeves – For the AJC
10 minutes ago
Q: I found this critter one evening near an outdoor light at a feed store. It was banging into the light repeatedly. It didn’t hurt my skin when I picked it up and it didn’t try to bite me. What is this creature? Sharon Pennant, Snellville

A: Insect expert John Lee says it’s a great example of a male stag beetle. It doesn’t use the sharp mandibles to eat but to wrestle other beetles when trying to win the favors of a female beetle. In some parts of Asia, they are raised specifically to compete in insect wrestling matches. Its larval stage is when it’s most important. You have probably uncovered a big white grub in rotten wood. This could be the larva of several large beetles: stag beetle, rhinoceros beetle, ox beetle, or unicorn beetle. They are detritivores, whose work is the last step in converting logs and fallen trees into useful organic particles. You should release your love-starved pet near an old log, where it can continue looking for love.

Q: I planted two apple trees in 2017, specifically a Fuji and a Honeycrisp. Each year, they have grown bigger and stronger. But every year, my apples get all eaten up. The holes in the skin are about a quarter-inch deep and wide. This year, the trees are loaded with apples, but I have started noticing the same thing as prior years. Al Causey, Cumming

A: Holes that big are caused by creatures with mouths that big — in other words, caterpillars. The best way to control them is to hit them while they’re small. There are organic products that contain a bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis, often abbreviated as Bt. Spray now and follow label directions.

Q: I read your article about Australian tree ferns a few weeks ago and thought I’d share my experience. I purchased one two years ago and absolutely loved it. I left it outdoors but it didn’t survive the cold. Luckily I was able to find another one this spring. It’s in a large pot. I plan to move it indoors when the temperatures start to cool in the fall, then move it outdoors again in spring. Is there a way to make it more cold-hardy? Steve Nogi, email

A: Growing plants where they’re not supposed to grow is a hobby for some gardeners and an obsession for others. As a result of their research and hard work, we have figs growing in Chicago, strawberries in Saskatchewan, and bananas in Bainbridge. Most of the time, pushing hardiness zones is done by discovering and perfecting microclimates around your house, but sometimes plants can be genetically bred to resist cold damage.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” on Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for his latest tips.

About the Author

Walter Reeves
