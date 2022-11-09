Saving caladium corms is rarely worth your time

A: It is good exercise but it’s rarely worth the trouble. It’s hard to get them to grow big enough in summer to make it worth your while to keep them over winter. Dig up a few and check the size of the corms. If they aren’t at least the size they were when you planted them, they won’t produce the leaf size you remember. Moreover, in spring, it will take several weeks for them to overcome dormancy after you plant them. By June, you’ll be envious of the pretty leaves on the caladiums at your local garden center when your caladium leaves are still puny. All this is true because caladiums are tropical bulbs. In the continuously warm soil of south Florida caladium farms, they don’t go dormant. The beautiful foliage and attached corms can be harvested and potted anytime for shipment to Atlanta.

Q: We’ve lived here 18 years but never had a squirrel decide to use the fiber from our palm tree for nest building. The squirrel climbs down and takes pieces of the fiber from around the bottom, peeling it down as you would a banana. Is there anything I can do to prevent this? Ginger Burton, Brookhaven