Rose rosette is spread by mites, not pollen

A: In a boggy area such as the one you describe, basket grass is what you might first see and then worry about. It is terribly invasive and quickly spreads by seed. It’s moderately attractive when mowed in the summertime, but it turns brown in winter. Buffalo grass is a native grass, but it rarely succeeds in Georgia. If you insist on grass, it might be best to resign yourself to a yearly (or more often) over-seeding using 8 pounds of fescue seed per 1,000 square feet.

Q: My African violets are growing on a long stem. How tall will they get? Veronica Perry, email

A: It’s common for the lower leaves on an African violet to shrivel and drop off. The lower main stem of the plant becomes bare and hard. You can shorten it by removing a half-inch of soil from the bottom of the root ball. Put the root ball back in the pot and add soil around the stem. This covers the exposed trunk, which will send roots into the new soil.

