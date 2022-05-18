Pecan phylloxera occasionally damage pecans

A: Drift roses have been around for a decade, but recently their originator, the Conard-Pyle company, decided to market them more heavily. They deserve this because these roses are about as pest resistant and easy to grow as Knock Out roses but are smaller. They have more diverse bloom colors, and a couple of Drift roses even have fragrance, something I never notice with Knock Out roses. Because they are smaller, Drift roses are adaptable to small landscapes. They only reach 2-3 feet tall and have a spreading habit. Maintenance is simple: clip them down to half their end-of-winter size and feed with a controlled-release fertilizer when strong growth begins in April.

Q: I just had Zeon zoysia sod laid. How long should I wait before I put down a starter fertilizer? Walker Hawes, Gwinnett County

A: The best practice is to put down fertilizer when the zoysia is 80% green because you know the roots are ready to absorb it. Putting fertilizer on brown grass is a waste of money.

