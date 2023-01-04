Patience is a virtue when dealing with frozen plants

A: The best thing to do is wait a bit to see what was actually damaged. Wax myrtle leaves may look brown and dry, but they will soon drop off and be replaced by new leaves. Some shrubs and small trees might have just the tips of the branches killed. Some members of the same plant family may differ in their cold response. My ‘Soft Caress’ mahonia looks horrible, but its cousin leatherleaf mahonia suffered not a bit. You won’t know what to do with a lot of plants until April. Some of your nonwoody plants may be frozen to the ground but will sprout from the roots when warm weather returns.

Q: I am interested in having some fruit trees planted. Do you do home visits? Is there anyone in the industry you’d recommend? Cory Levinson, Chamblee