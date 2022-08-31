Organic ways to control stink bugs

A: Insecticidal soap and horticultural oil sprays will kill them when they are young but not when they mature. The first stink bugs hatch in May, so keep your eyes peeled for juvenile insects that fly up from below. Besides the sprays, beneficial insects prey on stink bugs. Plant pots of alyssum, thrift, annual salvia, agastache and yarrow nearby. Make sure they are flowering, or close to flowering, when purchased. Their flowers are good habitat for a variety of beneficial insects.

Q: In the yard of our recently purchased home are two trees the previous owner told me were red oaks. She said they were beautiful when she had them planted two years ago. This year, both of them only produced tight little bunches of small leaves scattered along the limbs. Will they leaf out next spring? Allen Sheneman, Madison