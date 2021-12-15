Learn to rejuvenate weak trees and shrubs

A: Whenever I hear of a woody plant that “just seems to sit there,” it’s almost always caused by a failure of the root system to expand. There can be several reasons for this, but the most likely is the roots stopped growing at the interface between the original rootball and the surrounding native soil. Let’s try a root rejuvenation. Mix 1 pint of slow-release organic fertilizer (Milorganite, Holly-tone, Dr. Earth, etc.) with a cubic foot of soil conditioner. Apply this in a layer 1/4-inch thick and out 36 inches from the trunk around the plant. Once the layer is applied to the soil, mix it into the dirt by repeatedly jabbing it with a spading fork as deep as you can and wiggling the fork back and forth. The fertilizer supplies a steady source of nutrients, and the holes made by the spading fork aerate the soil around the ginkgo roots. If you do it right, your shoulders will ache but the tree will thank you.

Q: I have been fighting for years to get rid of Florida pusley in my St. Augustine lawn. I pull six big plastic bags of the weed out every year. I’m kind of at the end of my rope and need some help. Lew Jarrell, Houston County