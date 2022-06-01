Kousa dogwood is better than native trees

A: Tifway 419 Bermuda grass is a common sod that does very well in full sun. It is a hybrid plant, which means it does not make viable seed. If your thin lawn areas are in full sun, there’s something else going on besides a disease or low pH. I suspect soil compaction or shade could be the culprits. If the thin grass spots get at least six hours of full sunshine daily, loosen the soil and plant 419 Bermuda sod.

Q: My Encore azaleas had made buds when we had that spring freeze. The top half of the bushes froze. The bottom half have since bloomed. The tops have put out a lot of new growth. Do I go ahead and prune them as usual? Linda Sewell, email

A: Yes, you can treat them as you normally would, pruning after the first flush of spring blooms. Since they are re-blooming azaleas, you will get sporadic flowers all summer long.

