Kousa dogwood is better than native trees

Q: I recently removed a dead Yoshino cherry tree. I am looking to replace it with a native tree. What do you recommend? Peggy Nordstrom, email
A: I love kousa dogwoods, Cornus kousa, which are blooming now. These Asian dogwoods are very similar to our familiar spring dogwoods, but they bloom later, when the tree has leaves. Kousa dogwood has distinctive white flowers and pink fruit in fall, and it can handle more sunshine than native dogwoods. They are also more disease resistant than the natives. There are several varieties: ‘Stellar Pink’, ‘Milky Way’, ‘Constellation’ and ‘Galaxy’ are excellent.
Q: We have many old camellias that need replacing. Lots of leaves have a yellow pattern that I believe is a virus. Do we need to replace the soil before planting substitutes? Gordon Churchward, email
A: It sounds like your camellias have yellow mottle virus. This virus is spread by physical contact from budding, grafting, or pruning and possibly by insects like aphids, scale and whiteflies. It is almost never spread through the soil. Some say that camellia viruses cause little if any real damage to the plant. In fact, the virus may cause attractive blotches or streaks on the flowers. If you plant new ones, buy cutting tools to use specifically for them. Don’t use pruning tools on them that you have used on your virus-infected camellias. But be on the lookout for interesting flowers; you can root those branches and enjoy the blooms as the plant enlarges.
Q: When our sod was laid, the landscaper referred to it as 419 emerald green Bermuda. I’m trying to find that type of Bermuda in seed to bolster some thinned areas. Bill Gaches, Hampstead, North Carolina
A: Tifway 419 Bermuda grass is a common sod that does very well in full sun. It is a hybrid plant, which means it does not make viable seed. If your thin lawn areas are in full sun, there’s something else going on besides a disease or low pH. I suspect soil compaction or shade could be the culprits. If the thin grass spots get at least six hours of full sunshine daily, loosen the soil and plant 419 Bermuda sod.
Q: My Encore azaleas had made buds when we had that spring freeze. The top half of the bushes froze. The bottom half have since bloomed. The tops have put out a lot of new growth. Do I go ahead and prune them as usual? Linda Sewell, email
A: Yes, you can treat them as you normally would, pruning after the first flush of spring blooms. Since they are re-blooming azaleas, you will get sporadic flowers all summer long.
