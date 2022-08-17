Kill yellow jackets without insecticides

A: As a matter of fact, there is one way that has been tested and found useful by a University of Georgia entomologist. Paul Guillebeau read somewhere that putting a clear glass bowl over a yellow jacket nest entrance would kill the inhabitants. He tried it twice and it worked as promised. Why it worked for him and others is still up in the air. Perhaps the insects starved to death. Would it work if the entrance was simply covered by an equivalent piece of wood? Is there something about the clear bowl that prevents the critters from digging under the rim? Inquiring minds want to know! You can aid the research by emailing your experience with using a clear bowl to Guillebeau at bugman@uga.edu.

Q: I have been growing a plumeria in a pot for six years, repotting to a larger pot when needed. It is now over 5 feet tall. I bring it in every winter to the garage, where it loses its leaves and goes dormant. It is so top-heavy now that it falls over easily. My sister says it will die if I plant it outdoors. Barb Crews, Grayson