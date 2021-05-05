It’s easy to propagate pomegranate

A: I hate to dampen your idea, but it is almost impossible to collect enough zoysia seed to make it worth your while. Zoysia grass produces many sterile seed. Collecting viable seed depends on closely monitoring air temperature, soil temperature, seed head moisture content, and the parent plant’s health. It’s not likely you could do that successfully. Buy zoysia seed that has been tested for germination percentage and weed seed content and plant that instead.

Q: I want to buy a Kombi shovel but I have come to find they are no longer being made. Ken Gregg, DeKalb County

A: At one time, Kombi shovels were produced by hand and sold by local garden clubs and small nurseries. The shovel’s sawtooth blade was said to be great for digging in hard clay. Instead, look locally and online for shovels with names like Root Slayer, Root Assassin, and Sawtooth Shovel. These tools allow you to cut through roots and make digging easier.

Walter’s email address is georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his comments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener.