How to protect dormant daylilies to prevent herbicide damage

A: This is an ingenious idea. For safety, if there aren’t too many daylilies, put a handful of soil onto each daylily plant. Glyphosate (RoundUp) is quickly neutralized by soil, so once your daylilies are protected, you can spray the bed and kill the liriope. In my experience, it takes two applications to kill liriope, so respray in a couple of months, before the daylilies send up leaves.

Q: I noticed that one of the oak trees in our yard has leaves that are significantly larger than in prior years. Do you know why that might be? Diane Foley, email