How to know when plants are established

Q: I recently planted a new pollinator garden with beautyberry, giant hyssop, penstemon, bee balm, and lemon thyme. How long do I need to keep watering? How will I know that they’re established? Beth Canada, Tucker
A: Fall is the best time to plant because the soil is warm while the air is cool, so less water is needed by the leaves and the roots can grow vigorously. A plant is considered “established” when the roots have grown into the surrounding soil and there is a bit of new growth on branch tips. A gentle tug will tell you when roots are established. You’ve made good plant choices, and they should become established with minimal watering this fall.
Q: Last week, you recommended spraying herbicidal soap on weeds in an asparagus bed. Is this the same as Dawn dish detergent? Astute readers
A: Absolutely not! Dawn is a detergent, not a soap. Although both dissolve fat and wax, a detergent works more as a binder, preventing fats and waxes from reattaching to your dishes. Herbicidal soap is a specific mix of ammoniated fatty acids. You could wash your hands with it if you like, but it’s better used to kill weeds. It dissolves the wax on plant leaves and they dry out and die. It is a nonselective weed killer. I recognize that herbicidal soap is somewhat hard to find. Here are some brand names to look for online: Weed-Aside, Finalsan, and Monterey Herbicidal Soap.
Q: I love the way Norfolk Island Pines look! I bought a packet of seeds online. How do I plant and nurture them? Donna Nelms, Decatur
A: Put a 3-inch layer of good-quality potting soil into a plastic tub. Arrange the seeds over the surface and lightly press each one into the soil without covering it. Mist the seeds and replace the tub lid. Put the container in a very warm spot in front of a window. It usually takes 10-15 days for the seeds to sprout. Mist them occasionally until you see green growth coming out of the seeds. Gradually expose them to a spot outdoors in bright shade. The trees will continue to grow. When they are 6 inches tall, you can transplant them into individual pots. A lot of folks keep Norfolk Island Pine outdoors in a pot and bring it inside in winter. Nighttime temperature is your guide for the move: You can take it out when night temperatures hit 50 in spring. When they head lower than 50, it’s time to bring it indoors to the brightest window in the house.
