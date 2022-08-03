How to determine if it’s too late to prune azaleas

A: Despite your description, I think parts of the root balls got too dry. Despite watering them all the same, soil density and percolation can make water that is applied to the soil surface travel in unexpected ways underground. The last 60 days have had an average high temp of 89 degrees. That’s a lot of heat stress to put on a new shrub. Continue watering faithfully but make sure the soil around the root ball of each one is saturated before moving to the next.

Q: I used to use cypress mulch for its longevity properties but my mulch supplier has switched to cedar blend mulch. Does cedar blend mulch have equivalent longevity in flower beds? Robert Twilling, Cartersville

A: Pure cypress mulch will last longer than cedar blend mulch. Cedar blend is composed of shredded cedar or juniper trees plus material from other types of trees. This “non-cedar” material will decompose faster than pure cedar or cypress mulch. You might have to purchase a bit more mulch than you did previously, but cypress mulch is problematic from an environmental perspective, so I prefer the cedar blend product.

