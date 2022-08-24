How a watermelon tendril signifies ripeness

A: One way to determine if a watermelon is ripe is to look for the curly pigtail that grows across from the fruit on the main vine. If it’s green, the melon is not ripe. When it’s white or yellow, the fruit is ripening. When it’s brown, put the watermelon in the icebox and invite your neighbors for a weekend get-together.

Q: I ordered some Pink Lemonade blueberry plants but discovered that they cannot be shipped into Georgia because we have a statewide quarantine due to blueberry scorch virus. I shipped them to a friend in Tennessee. Is there a specific length of time I can keep them quarantined with her and watch for signs of scorch virus before bringing them here? Julie Gabler, email