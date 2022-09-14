Growing perennials from seed requires regular weeding

A: Visions of a low-maintenance perennial flower bed are quite a contrast with reality. These are the problems you’ll face: Covering the spot with plastic in fall won’t kill the weeds. Solarizing soil to kill weeds and diseases requires eight weeks of very hot, sunny weather. I guarantee weed seeds in the cleared area will sprout alongside your wildflower seeds. It is imperative that they be removed before they grow large. How will you tell the difference between weed and flower? The weeds have to be pulled by hand so include steppingstones in the area to kneel on while you work. Plan on thoroughly weeding every week, even in the winter, to keep competition at bay. More details at bit.ly/GAwildflowers.

Q: The fruit on my Kieffer pear has changed. The pears are completely round and the size of a glass marble I played with as a kid. How is that possible when I had big Kieffer pears last year? Gary Winkles, Locust Grove