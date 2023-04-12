Grow an olive tree indoors for beauty, not fruit

A: I think a few wooden snap traps are your best option. Get at least two rat-sized and two mouse-sized traps. The best bait I have ever used is cinnamon-spice instant oatmeal. Mix a couple of tablespoons of cereal with just enough warm water to make it sticky and gummy. Use your fingers to press some of the glutinous stuff onto each trap trigger. Set them aside for the night to dry. Place each trap at the bottom of a wall or other access point near your plants. It’s important to put the traps near a wall because that’s where rodents are most likely to run. Clean the traps quickly. You should be rodent-free in a week or so.

Q: I have Carolina cherry laurel sprouting up all over my property. It is growing wherever there is open space without shade. Should I keep or kill? Dianne Wisner, email