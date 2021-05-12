Grafted or not makes a big difference with an apple tree

A: I love your cocktail simile! The most likely candidate for making the damage is a European hornet. Both hornets and wasps strip soft bark from healthy plants to use in making their nests. European hornets go so far as to feed on sap released by their chewing. A European hornet resembles a cicada killer wasp but is wider and has more hair on the thorax and abdomen. It nests in hollow trees, as compared to the bald-faced hornet, which builds its paper nests in trees and shrubbery. I have examples of the damage at bit.ly/GAhornetdam.

Q: I want to put down centipede sod. If I till and level the area then put down some pre-emergent, will the pre-emergent inhibit the roots of the sod from growing? Shawn Sorsdahl, Snellville

A: You’re smart to ask before acting! Much depends on the chemical involved, but most pre-emergents do inhibit root growth. Typically, it would not be a good idea to put pre-emergent under the sod. Read the product label to be sure.

Walter’s email address is georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his comments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener.