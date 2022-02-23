Go ahead and plant saved daffodil bulbs

A: They were eating crape myrtle aphids. These insects have a population explosion in late summer each year. Hummingbirds don’t only consume flower nectar; they also need protein, and aphids are perfectly suited for that. Sometimes, you may see hummingbirds hovering over your lawn eating midges and other small insects.

Q: Does stacking or leaning dead branches on or between two pine trees do any harm to the trees? Sam Q., email

A: No major harm that I can think of. I guess it could become a shelter for voles that could chew the bark. I saw this happen once when pine straw mulch was piled around the trunk of a mature cherry tree. Within a few months, voles had made a cozy home and chewed a ring around the base of the tree, which caused its death.

CORRECTION

Q: In a recent column (Feb. 10 Living section), you said to measure the adult plant’s radius to find the second planting hole (for another plant). Wouldn’t you also add the adult radius of the second plant in order to locate the second planting hole? Bob Turber, email

A: You are exactly correct! Add the radii of both plants to locate the planting spot. My mind must have wandered a bit when visualizing the process.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his comments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener, for his latest tips.