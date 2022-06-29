Getting the crape myrtle you want is tough when it’s not in bloom

A: You are absolutely correct. Crape myrtles have a wide assortment of bloom colors, ranging from white to pink, red, purple and lavender. ‘Zuni’ is one of the best purple-blooming crape myrtles. It was released by the U.S. National Arboretum as a superior cultivar due to its resistance to powdery mildew. You didn’t say how the flowers don’t look like ‘Zuni’ but if the flower color doesn’t match, it’s not ‘Zuni’. Contact the store where you bought it and ask them for a replacement. In case you are curious about the huge selection of crape myrtle colors, sizes and mildew resistance, I’ve collected everything you need at bit.ly/GAcrapevar.

Q: I have an arbor with a Confederate jasmine planted on one side. It is growing great up the post and across the top. I am attempting to train the vine to grow down the post on the other side of my arbor because I don’t have room to plant one in the ground there. Is there a way to do it? Chris Withers, email