Friends don’t give friends a friendship potato

A: Several native plant enthusiasts have made similar complaints. I should have given the gardener choices among the good native dogwoods. But I still love kousa dogwood, whether it is native or not. We don’t have foraging monkeys here, but I have not noticed kousa dogwood fruit piling up, uneaten, under a tree. So maybe it’s mice and chipmunks that enjoy the fruit while I enjoy the flowers.

Q: I planted Zeon zoysia about a month ago and would like to fertilize. What fertilizer should I use? Helen Griffin, email

A: Any lawn fertilizer product can be used as long as it doesn’t contain a weed control chemical. I’d apply at half strength this first time. Thereafter, you can fertilize every six weeks at the rate recommended on the bag.

