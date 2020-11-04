Fig identification is easy online

Q: I’m not sure what to do with my Cape gooseberry pods. Can I dry them out for next year? Theresa Rodriguez, email

A: It’s easy peasy. Cape gooseberry, Physalis peruviana, grows wherever you can grow tomatoes. Collect the golden yellow ripe pods and squeeze the seeds onto a paper plate to dry. Start seeds indoors, in peat pots, six to eight weeks before the end of frost season. Keep the seeds moist and warm. Transplant outdoors when temperatures are warm. You can use these fruits raw or cooked in pies, cakes, jellies, jams and as a raisin substitute.

Q: I think aphids killed my milkweed this year. It came up and immediately orange aphids attacked it. I’ve been rubbing them off of the stems every day, but I stopped in fear of killing the monarch caterpillar eggs. Julie Ridgway, Royston

A: Since your plant could have aphids and monarch butterfly eggs on it simultaneously, I don’t recommend using insecticides at all. The best three alternatives are to rub them off with fingers or a toothbrush, wash them off with a strong stream of water, or plant nearby lots of plants that attract beneficial insects. I see dozens of lady bugs on my bronze fennel and carrot plants when they bloom. Chives, yarrow and sweet alyssum are also great.

