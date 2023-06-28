Fascinated by fasciation: When flowers have abnormally flattened stems

Q: I have something bizarre happening to my black-eyed Susan flowers. Do you have any idea what would cause the elongation of the bloom? Rebecca Eaton, email

A: I have always been fascinated by abnormal growth patterns on plants. In your case, the flower is fasciated. The phenomenon of abnormally flattened stems is called “fasciation.” Many plants are known to occasionally produce fasciated limbs. The fasciation results from bacteria in some cases and genetic abnormalities in others. It doesn’t physically harm your plant.

Q: I thought my sago palm had died due to the Christmas freeze. Small grasslike sprouts have come up. Do we separate them and replant? Joe Cagle, email

A: You are rich! Where once you had one, now you have many! Knowledgeable gardeners know sago palms often rebound after they are damaged. I would remove the old frozen sago and the new pups first. Be careful and wear gloves; the sap is toxic. Wash soil off of the roots and separate so you can see how many plants you have. Be careful not to harm the taproot on each plant. These little sprouts will be swollen at the bottom; it looks like a brown lightbulb. Plant each of them halfway in fast‑draining sandy soil. No fertilizer is needed for at least two years. After that, you can use houseplant fertilizer. Sago palms can grow 10 feet tall, but I don’t think yours will reach that before another freeze comes along and whacks your plant again.

Q: I discovered a black rotten spot in the center of some of my Roma paste tomatoes. What’s going on? How do I prevent it? Barb Scandiff, email

A: Black rot is caused by fungi on the outside of a tomato traveling to the inside through skin damage. It can also be caused when the fungus that’s associated with blossom end rot moves into the fruit. The best way to prevent it is to avoid moisture on the fruit. Prune the vine to allow airflow through the plant. Water appropriately to prevent blossom end rot. A couple of fungicides will control the fungus, but not all are reliable. Look for one that has azoxystrobin as an ingredient.

Q: Is it time to prune my azaleas? Lurline Hypolite, email

A: Indeed it is! Bring out your clippers and have at it. If you don’t have many plants, try to make your cuts above a pair of leaves. If you have lots of plants, just try to approximate the size you want next year.

