Expect cold damage to paperbush flowers

A: December is a terrible time to plant fescue. Your next opportunity is in late March. Hydroseeding is best for large or steep areas. It is usually too expensive for smaller plots, but go ahead and do a comparison between hand-seeding and hydroseeding for your particular situation. If you choose to hydroseed, the thin layer of mulch slurry will protect the seed better than if you seed by hand. You’ll get a more even application of seed as well. But fescue seed and most other grass seeds need a soil temperature of at least 50 degrees F to sprout. Planting grass seed now is just a waste of money.

Q: I bought a pomegranate tree two years ago, and it is about the same size as it was when I planted it. What am I doing wrong? Eddie Dillard, email

A: It might not be a question of what you are doing wrong so much as what you did wrong. In almost every situation where a plant fails to thrive it’s due to poor planting in the first place. Rather than have you dig them up and replant, try the technique described at bit.ly/GArejuvenate.

