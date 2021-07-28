Excellent plants for low-light indoors

A: If a tomato has just a bit of pink showing on the blossom end, it is capable of ripening fully. If you have a lot of “pinkies,” wrap some in newspaper and store in a cool place. Put a few of the pinkest ones onto your kitchen window sill to finish ripening. If the tomato has no hint of pink, cut it into 1/4-inch slices, dredge each one in seasoned cornmeal and fry in bacon drippings for a true Southern treat.

Q: Is rye bread made from the seed of ryegrass like we plant in our lawn? Darlene Moore, Decatur

A: No. The rye from which bread is made is Secale cereale. It is related to wheat and barley. The ryegrass you plant in your lawn is either perennial ryegrass, Lolium perenne, or annual ryegrass, Lolium multiflorum. I’ve never had bread made from them, but I don’t imagine it would taste very good.

