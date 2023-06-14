Evergreen clematis will likely recover from limb damage

Q: We have several evergreen clematis that we planted several years ago. All of a sudden, random branches are all crunchy and brown with no new growth. Any hope for salvaging them? Anne Seamans, email

A: My experience with evergreen clematis (Clematis armandii) is the same as yours: Sometimes, parts of it die for no apparent reason. The good news is that mine has come back faithfully after each of these harrowing episodes. Clematis gardeners have known of a disease called clematis wilt for decades. One expert has theorized that extensive hybridization with a species of clematis, Clematis lanuginosa, which came from China in 1851, led to disease susceptibility. There is no fungicide registered for control of the disease. If your vine is healthy, it will very likely come back again like mine does.

Q: We are having problems with circular dead spots on our Bermuda grass. We have tried fungicide and anything else recommended by our lawn service. What are your suggestions? Ann Langston, email

A: To my mind, circles of dead grass indicate a fungus that is slowly reproducing and enlarging. This is very characteristic of brown patch disease. Rather than spend any more money on a problem you’re not sure has been correctly identified, it’s easy to send a sample of grass to the University of Georgia disease laboratory and have the situation properly diagnosed. Call your local Extension office (800‑ASKUGA‑1) to get directions on how to collect and submit a sample.

Q: Do Lime Glow junipers spread down a bank or side to side? If they spread down the bank, I will plant one on the left side and another on the right side. If they spread side to side, I will plant one higher on the bank and another a few feet under it. John Donato, email

A: Gravity is the main influence on spreading juniper growth. Lime Glow junipers grow down the bank, not side to side. Their attractive golden color is a real eye-catcher in the garden. They can be expected to grow approximately 1.5 feet high and up to 6 feet wide in the first few years, possibly reaching 10 feet wide at maturity.

Q: I understand bluebirds have more than one brood during Georgia summers. Should I remove the nesting materials from our bluebird house after each brood? Harry Lewis, email

A: Yes, you should clean old nesting material out of your birdhouse. Be sure to wash off hardened material fused to the walls. Use hot soapy water or a bleach solution if needed.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” on Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for his latest tips.