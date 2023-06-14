BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way
X

Evergreen clematis will likely recover from limb damage

Credit: Walter Reeves

Credit: Walter Reeves

Walter Reeves
By Walter Reeves, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: We have several evergreen clematis that we planted several years ago. All of a sudden, random branches are all crunchy and brown with no new growth. Any hope for salvaging them? Anne Seamans, email

A: My experience with evergreen clematis (Clematis armandii) is the same as yours: Sometimes, parts of it die for no apparent reason. The good news is that mine has come back faithfully after each of these harrowing episodes. Clematis gardeners have known of a disease called clematis wilt for decades. One expert has theorized that extensive hybridization with a species of clematis, Clematis lanuginosa, which came from China in 1851, led to disease susceptibility. There is no fungicide registered for control of the disease. If your vine is healthy, it will very likely come back again like mine does.

Q: We are having problems with circular dead spots on our Bermuda grass. We have tried fungicide and anything else recommended by our lawn service. What are your suggestions? Ann Langston, email

A: To my mind, circles of dead grass indicate a fungus that is slowly reproducing and enlarging. This is very characteristic of brown patch disease. Rather than spend any more money on a problem you’re not sure has been correctly identified, it’s easy to send a sample of grass to the University of Georgia disease laboratory and have the situation properly diagnosed. Call your local Extension office (800‑ASKUGA‑1) to get directions on how to collect and submit a sample.

Q: Do Lime Glow junipers spread down a bank or side to side? If they spread down the bank, I will plant one on the left side and another on the right side. If they spread side to side, I will plant one higher on the bank and another a few feet under it. John Donato, email

A: Gravity is the main influence on spreading juniper growth. Lime Glow junipers grow down the bank, not side to side. Their attractive golden color is a real eye-catcher in the garden. They can be expected to grow approximately 1.5 feet high and up to 6 feet wide in the first few years, possibly reaching 10 feet wide at maturity.

Q: I understand bluebirds have more than one brood during Georgia summers. Should I remove the nesting materials from our bluebird house after each brood? Harry Lewis, email

A: Yes, you should clean old nesting material out of your birdhouse. Be sure to wash off hardened material fused to the walls. Use hot soapy water or a bleach solution if needed.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” on Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for his latest tips.

About the Author

Walter Reeves
Editors' Picks

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way38m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump
10m ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’
1h ago

Credit: AJC

DeKalb Avenue resurfacing underway in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AJC

DeKalb Avenue resurfacing underway in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Walter Reeves

For sake of your plants, don’t believe everything you read on internet
Termite control: When to worry and what to do
Gypsum is not helpful for soil softening or raising soil pH
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
18h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
19h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top