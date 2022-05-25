Euonymus scale is common on shrubs

A: I have good news for you! The easiest way to control carpenter ants is with commercial ant bait stations, which can be placed in spots your dogs and birds can’t get to. The active ingredient in most is a very slow-acting insecticide that works when worker ants take it back to their queen.

Q: I just bought a beautiful foxglove but discovered it’s poison to deer. The tag said “deer resistant” but my research says it could poison the doe that sometimes jumps my fence. Carolyn Johnson, email

A: I don’t believe foxglove is any more poisonous to animals than are daffodils or azaleas, whose foliage tastes bitter. Besides, in summer, deer have plenty of other greenery to eat after nibbling on a foxglove. Enjoy your flowers; don’t fret about the deer.

