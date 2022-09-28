Don’t store tulip bulbs near vegetables in fridge

A: I am not quite sure what is the best answer to your problem/question. If it indeed is fine-bladed zoysia, the only available options are Emerald and a couple of variant varieties. Unfortunately, there’s no seed for those varieties; they are only available as sod. I’m not sure if there is even any zoysia sod available from sod farms at this time of year. The only zoysia seed available is Zenith. Its blade is wider than Emerald. But you don’t have enough time to get it to sprout before cold weather comes. I think your best bet is to hunt really hard for a fine-bladed zoysia sod source. If you can’t find that, I think the next best thing would be to cover the dirt with straw and let it sit dormant until it’s time to plant zoysia sod in spring. I would not plant anything there before spring. That would complicate laying sod at the right time.

