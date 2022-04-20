Daffodil foliage damaged by weed killer

A: It’s easy to prune flowering cherries. You do it like a peach tree, trying to achieve an open center. If the whip is taller than 36 inches, cut it around the 36-inch mark, trying to make the cut above a nice bud. If it is shorter than 36 inches, just clip off the top bud. In a few months, you should have three or four little branches coming out near the top. Ideally, looking from above, they should go out in equal arcs. If one is not pointing the way you want it to, use stiff wire to make a spreader to make it grow the way you intend. When the new sprouts are 10 inches long, clip each tip to make them rebranch further. Allow the limbs to grow outward and upward, wait a few years, and you should have a nice tree!

Q: I have a sinkhole in my front lawn. It is 12 feet long, 6 feet wide, and 1 foot deep. What is the best way to deal with this? Ken Luangruangrong, Alpharetta