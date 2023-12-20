Crepe myrtle, crape myrtle, or crapemyrtle, it’s still beautiful

Q: I thought you were a Southerner, Walter! But in a recent AJC article, you spelled “crepe myrtle” as CRAPE myrtle. Shame, shame! This from an 80-year-old woman! Gloria Duggar, email

A: Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds ... .” Consistency, though, is what I strive for in my garden writing. All four spellings of the name of this plant (crepe myrtle, crepemyrtle, crape myrtle, and crapemyrtle) are acceptable in informal writing. In my garden writing, I try to use language that’s a little more formal, and I always try to use Latin names to distinguish plants if needed. A crapemyrtle is not actually a myrtle, so the descriptive part of the name should not be separate. Other examples include horsechestnut, mayapple, and redcedar. Several years ago, I decided that I would use the spelling that Michael Dirr, retired University of Georgia horticulture professor and internationally known expert on trees and shrubs, uses in his “Manual of Woody Plants.” He spells it as one word — “crapemyrtle” — and so do I.

Q: I have 1/4-inch fuzzy white bugs on my sage and basil plants. They are on my deck mixed with perennial flowering plants in pots, convenient to my kitchen. What is the best way to control the critters? Or should I toss the herbs and start over? Tricia Bramblett, email