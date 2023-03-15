Crane fly looks dangerous but is not

A: The cherry seed will germinate but I’m not so sure you’ll ever get edible fruit. In the first place, Bing cherries are difficult to grow here. They perish from winter cold when trees are young or the tree blooms early and the blooms freeze, or insects and animals enjoy the fruit before you can get your share. Summer heat and high humidity promote diseases. All in all, growing sweet cherries like Bing will break your heart faster than a teenage fling, for 15 cents worth of fruit.

Q: Responding to your column about rocks in pots, I have found that moisture meters are another great way to check soil moisture levels. Bruce Wennerholm, email

A: I’m not sure I trust water meters in all situations. They can be fooled by high fertilizer salts in the soil, particularly soil that has manure in some proportion. You have to be careful with the probes. If you drop the instrument on concrete, the probes can be permanently damaged. But in the right person’s hands, one can be useful.

