Convert wood chips to soil additive using fertilizer

A: It is not necessary. The fertilizer will gradually be dissolved and washed down to the roots of your shrubs. On the way down, some of the nutrients will be captured by the wood chips as they break down. But as the process of decomposition goes on, those nutrients will be gradually released.

Q: To protect early spring growth, we heavily mulched our annual flower beds with pine straw. Will leaving the pine straw to degrade naturally harm the plants or retard them? Or do we have to physically remove it? Don Weissman, email

A: As long as the straw doesn’t hide the leaves of the young plants from the sun, there’s not harm in leaving it.

