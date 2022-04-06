Convert wood chips to soil additive using fertilizer

Q: I saw on your website your method of decomposing a pile of wood chips using fertilizer. Why do you suggest 10-10-10 instead of something with a higher nitrogen ratio like 32-0-0 or 34-0-0? I have a pile of maple chips to work with. Duane Catlett, Kirkland, Washington
A: If memory serves, I used 10-10-10 because I had a bag on hand to show the camera. You are right: Urea (46-0-0), ammonium nitrate (34-0-0) or ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) would work better to hasten the decomposition of wood chips. We scattered fertilizer on top of the wood chip pile after leveling the top and making it slightly concave. The fertilizer provides lots of nitrogen to the fungi and bacteria that break down the chips. The indented crown channels rain water to the center of the pile. I irrigated the pile thoroughly to start the decomposition process. Don’t be surprised if you see steam coming from your maple chip pile. Rapid decomposition creates lots of heat.
Q: My cryptomeria trees were planted in June of last year. I think they were hurt by the cold snap March 12. They are turning brown by the day. Bill Schlichting, email
A: Cryptomeria is a tough plant. They occasionally turn bronze during the winter, but I don’t think I have ever seen one that was permanently harmed by freezing weather. The more probable cause of brown foliage is lack of water in the root zone. If it hasn’t been faithfully watered, even in winter, a young cryptomeria can quickly dry out. All you can do now is to begin watering appropriately and hope for the best.
Q: Is it absolutely necessary to remove the wood chip mulch from my shrubs before I apply granular fertilizer? Ted Pearse, email
A: It is not necessary. The fertilizer will gradually be dissolved and washed down to the roots of your shrubs. On the way down, some of the nutrients will be captured by the wood chips as they break down. But as the process of decomposition goes on, those nutrients will be gradually released.
Q: To protect early spring growth, we heavily mulched our annual flower beds with pine straw. Will leaving the pine straw to degrade naturally harm the plants or retard them? Or do we have to physically remove it? Don Weissman, email
A: As long as the straw doesn’t hide the leaves of the young plants from the sun, there’s not harm in leaving it.
