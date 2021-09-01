Control bean beetles early

A: There is no way to prevent them. But you can forestall a big population buildup by keeping a sharp eye out for their eggs when your beans are young. The eggs are orange-yellow, similar in size to a grain of rice, and found in clusters on the undersides of bean leaves. At this point, you can mash them with your gloved fingers. If unmolested, the eggs hatch into bright yellow, bristly things that are beetle larvae. Both larvae and adults feed on squash, bean and pea leaves, leaving large, tattered holes in the leaves. Adults closely resemble a lady beetle. They have eight black spots on each wing. You might also spot squash beetles and larvae. They have seven wing spots. The control of both insect adults is the same: garden insecticide.

Q: We have oakworms in a large tree that overhangs our concrete patio. Their excrement stains our entire patio a dark brown. Is there a preemptive spray? Frances Fite, email