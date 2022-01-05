Chiggers don’t live in Spanish moss

A: Not a chance. Spider plant, Chlorophytum comosum, is native to tropical Africa. It would be hard-pressed to survive 35 degrees. If you like the plant, your best bet is to propagate small ones off your plant for next year. Clip a leafy tuft from an arching runner and put it into a small water glass. Be sure the rim can support the spiderette’s variegated leaves out of the water. Fill the glass with enough water to cover the base of the tuft and place in a sunny window. Roots will form in a couple of weeks. When some are an inch long, transplant it into a pot filled with high-quality potting soil. When night temperatures are consistently above 55 degrees, you can put your plant(s) outside for the summer.

Q: I use Bayer Protect and Feed on oak trees to control the caterpillars. I collect the leaves to mulch my vegetable garden. How long does it take for the chemicals to break down and is it safe to use them in a vegetable garden? Paul Maziarczyk, Marietta