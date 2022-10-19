Can creeping Charlie be used for a lawn?

A: Zebra grass, Miscanthus sinensis ‘Zebrinus’, should grow fine in Walker County. You should cut it back to 6-8 inches above the soil surface in February. It’s important to cut it as low as you can without getting down into the living crown of the grass. If you consistently cut it high, the center of the clump will have lots of rotting debris in it and new sprouts won’t push through.

Q: I saw your article about using dwarf mondo grass in a lawn instead of grass. When is the best time to plant? Meg Anderson, Madison

A: In clay soil, it would be good to loosen the soil beforehand. If you have a way to water, you can plant any time. I fertilize mine once a year with any organic fertilizer (Milorganite, Holly-Tone, etc) I can find.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his comments at 6:35 a.m. on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener, for his latest tips.