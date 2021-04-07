Burned muhly grass will probably recover

A: It depends on how quickly the clump burned, on how hot it became at the plant crown and on how much moisture was in the soil when it happened. Reassuringly, I have seen big clumps of pampas grass be burned in winter and come back without fail each year. It is not something I recommend, but the big grass doesn’t seem to suffer much. Muhly grass clumps are much smaller, so we’ll just have to wait and see. You’ll be able to see the green sprouts from the center of a recovering clump in mid-April.

Q: I have eight Gold Charm false cedar shrubs that were planted a year ago, but the foliage has been turning brown on the edges since fall. Will they die? Deborah Cochran, email