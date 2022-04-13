Boxwood leaf miner adults are common now

A: The combination of sun and shade would be tolerated by zoysia, St. Augustine or fescue grass. Zoysia sod could look nice but it’s expensive. St. Augustine sod is rarely available. Fescue seed, planted in spring, would give you a nice-looking yard and would be less expensive than the other two. Look for a turf-type blend of different fescue varieties. Do not plant Kentucky 31 fescue for your lawn. This seed is inexpensive but the grass will look rough and clumpy.

Q: Last year, I cut my daffodil leaves back before they died. I had no blooms this year. Now I need to change the look of that area. I dug the plants out, careful to keep bulbs and leaves intact, and replanted them in a large pot. What should I do once the leaves are gone? Johnny Lawler, email

A: If you keep the leaves happy until they naturally turn yellow in June, you can plant the bulbs whenever you like. There is no need to wait until fall.

