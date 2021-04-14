Blueberries not ripening? Birds are to blame!

A: Keep in mind that other creatures enjoy blueberries as much as you do and they might be arising earlier than you do each day. Birds are the likely cause of your problems. They recognize ripe fruit better than you and they start picking at sunrise each day. The only sure way to control them is with bird netting. Don’t simply drape netting onto the bush. Netting that’s tangled into stems is tedious to remove. Instead, construct a big “box” from PVC plumbing pipe to cover the bush and keep the netting away from fruit and twigs. Make sure the netting goes down to the ground on all sides. Check the netting each day to be sure no birds have become caught. I think you’ll find that the berries are ripening after all.

Q: Four years ago, we built a large raised bed and planted Asian lilies, canna lilies and other perennials. Now the level of the soil mix is 4 inches lower. Is there a way to bring the soil level back up without taking all the plants out? Bill Lee, Nashville, Tennessee