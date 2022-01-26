Blueberries come back strongly after severe pruning

A: Big blueberry growers sometimes find they have a large plot covered with old, unproductive 8-foot-tall bushes. They then simply hitch a big mower to their tractor, cut the blueberry bushes down to 4 inches high and let them recover with new growth. Your situation is like theirs but on a smaller scale. I would remove all but four of the new canes on each bush then cut those that are left at heights that vary from 12 to 24 inches. This will give you a blueberry plant with limbs at many levels to pick from.

Q: My house came with a Bradford pear in front by the sidewalk. The leaves make a big mess, so I topped it severely because I was told that it will grow back new limbs. Will I kill it if I top it each year? Human Mozafar, email