Blight-resistant Dunstan chestnuts are not what they seem

Q: Do you know where I can purchase a large blight-resistant Dunstan chestnut tree? Billy Waits, email
A: I don’t believe there is such a tree on the market for regular folks. There is no true “Dunstan” tree. The ones that are sold as “Dunstan” came from seeds collected in a small plot of Chinese chestnuts that surrounded a supposedly blight-resistant American chestnut. As such, these “Dunstan” chestnut trees grown from seed vary greatly. Further, the large tree you want would be snapped up by landscapers long before homeowners could buy one.
Q: I am considering moving from Sacramento to either Georgia (Savannah area) or the Greenville area of South Carolina. I think the soil in that area of South Carolina is largely clay, so I’m imagining Georgia would be better from a gardening perspective? Mary Wray, email
A: Unless you plan to garden on a large scale, either Greenville or Savannah would be fine places to grow vegetables and fruits. Both have plenty of sunshine and a long period of frost-free days. I’m sure there are Master Gardener groups in both cities who could show you the ropes of Southern gardening. I have great comments from a longtime gardener who has had gardens in both places at bit.ly/GAchoose.
Q: Is Ronstar a good preemergent for my new zoysia sod? My landscaper can buy the generic chemical, oxadiazon, for me at a landscape supply store. Name withheld
A: Since this product has a Restricted Use label, I hope your landscaper has a current Category 24 pesticide license. If so, they should be able to tell you that this chemical cannot be applied to home lawns. Application is restricted to professionals because if it’s used by inexperienced people, great environmental damage can be done. License holders go to regular trainings on turf pesticides to keep up to date on the latest and best information. It is legal for someone without a license to apply oxadiazon if done under a licensed landscaper’s supervision, but not to home lawns.
Q: I know the best time to divide daffodils is after foliage turns brown, but I am a senior gardener and need to do the dividing when I have the time or energy. Would it hurt to do it now? Shirley True, email
A: It is hard to do anything that would permanently harm daffodils. I will grant you special permission to divide them anytime you like, whenever the spirit moves you.
