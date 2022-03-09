Blight-resistant Dunstan chestnuts are not what they seem

A: Since this product has a Restricted Use label, I hope your landscaper has a current Category 24 pesticide license. If so, they should be able to tell you that this chemical cannot be applied to home lawns. Application is restricted to professionals because if it’s used by inexperienced people, great environmental damage can be done. License holders go to regular trainings on turf pesticides to keep up to date on the latest and best information. It is legal for someone without a license to apply oxadiazon if done under a licensed landscaper’s supervision, but not to home lawns.

Q: I know the best time to divide daffodils is after foliage turns brown, but I am a senior gardener and need to do the dividing when I have the time or energy. Would it hurt to do it now? Shirley True, email

A: It is hard to do anything that would permanently harm daffodils. I will grant you special permission to divide them anytime you like, whenever the spirit moves you.

Email Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Listen to his occasional garden comments on “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca” Saturday mornings on 95.5 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, or join his Facebook Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener, for his latest tips.