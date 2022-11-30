Black leaves on aucuba caused by root rot

A: I’ll bet dollars to doughnuts that your aucuba has phytophthora root rot. This soil-borne disease affects several shrubs: Azalea, rhododendron, daphne and aucuba are common victims. I say “victims” because phytophthora dieback is fatal in most cases. The fungus itself is present in most soils. There is no way to eliminate it. The disease attacks susceptible plants when they become vulnerable due to compacted clay soil, drought stress, or winter injury. The disease works its way up from ground level; little can be done once a plant is affected except removing wilted branches. Nonetheless, a healthy plant in the correct environment can keep the disease at bay. If you decide to replace it, remove all the soil from a hole 1 foot deep and 3 feet wide and refill it with a 1:1 mix of native soil and mini pine bark nuggets.

Q: I have a Patio Peach tree that I planted in the ground. It’s a beautiful tree with full and wide limbs. A branch has sprouted from near the base of the tree and it has now grown 12 feet tall but has produced no flowers or fruit. Will this branch ever produce or should I cut it back? Pete Dawkins, Dunwoody