Beekeepers can report on poplar super-bloom

A: I have not noticed anything unusual on my tree, but if anyone would know about tulip poplar flowering, it would be local beekeepers, who go out of their way to collect tulip poplar honey. Contact the Forsyth Beekeepers Club (forsythbeekeepersclub.wildapricot.org) or the Georgia Beekeepers Association (gabeekeeping.com): They have numerous classes and sources of information for beekeepers.

Q: My dad (at age 91) cuts our very large yard on a riding mower. He insists on cutting it as low as a golf green. He thinks it saves him more frequent cuttings, but then he complains about all the chickweed he has to control. The grass looks awful: It’s a mixture of fescue and whatever else can survive. We have a circular driveway in the front. I’d like to mow it correctly and show him the difference. Sidney Brown, Southside Virginia