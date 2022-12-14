Astringent persimmons can be made sweet

A: Jade plant is great for people like you who go off to Indonesia at a moment’s notice! It is a succulent so it is able to store water in its leaves and stems. Growing outdoors in its native South Africa, it would dry out during a drought and restore itself when it rains. Water your puny plant and place it in a sunny window. I bet the stems and leaves will plump up and it will be well on the way to recovery in a few weeks, as long as you have no more long trips planned.

Q: An odd weed was growing in my neighbor’s centipede lawn. It first showed up last winter and now we have it. It is green and growing now and the leaves look like parsley. Pat Horvath, Tucker