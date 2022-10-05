An easy way to weed asparagus

A: I was astonished to discover that there are gardeners who do this. Before your inquiry, I had never heard of using kerosene to burn weeds in asparagus. For many reasons, I don’t recommend it. Do this instead: harvest asparagus by snapping 7- to 9-inch spears with tight tips. You can do this regularly for two or three weeks in spring. Stop the harvest when the diameter of most of the spears becomes less than 3/8 of an inch.

At this point, snap all the spears off at ground level. Apply 1/2 pound of ammonium nitrate fertilizer per 50 feet of row. Since no asparagus greenery is above ground, spray the patch with herbicidal soap. This will kill any existing weeds. New spears will emerge, fern out, and provide a large canopy to cover the space between the rows. Once a dense fern canopy is formed, weed growth will be shaded out.