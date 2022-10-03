Here’s what’s new to your favorite streaming service this month

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour ( 1-3)

Scooby-Doo

Sex and the City 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

October 3

Jexi

Chip and Potato: Season 4

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

October 5

Jumping from High Places

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero

Togo

Bling Empire: Season 3

Nailed It!: Season 7

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave

October 6

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

October 7

Doll House

Luckiest Girl Alive

Old People

The Redeem Team

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3

Glitch

Kev Adams: The Real Me

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club

The Mole

Oddballs

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

October 9

Missing Link

October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized - Part 2

Spirit Rangers

October 11

The Cage

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever

Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12

Belascoarán, PI

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle

The Nutty Boy

Wild Croc Territory

October 13

Someone Borrowed

The Watcher

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2

Exception

The Playlist

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

October 14

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Black Butterflies

Everything Calls for Salvation

Holy Family

Mismatched: Season 2

Take 1

October 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella

October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 18

LiSA Another Great Day

October 19

The School for Good and Evil

The Stranger

October 21

Descendant

October 24

The Chalk Line

October 25

Blade of the 47 Ronin

October 26

The Good Nurse

Hellhole

Robbing Mussolini

October 27

Cici

Earthstorm

Hotel Transylvania 2

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front

Wendell & Wild

Wild is the Wind

HBO Max

October 1

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere

Æon Flux

Along Came A Spider

Bad News Bears

Bad Teacher

Before I Fall

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity (Director’s Cut)

Blackthorn

Grand Piano

Hoosiers

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Mumbai

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Jumper

Juno

Kiss The Girls

La ronde

Let’s Be Cops

Little Women

Open Season 2

Open Season

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Pinocchio

October 2

Housing Complex C

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

October 5

Eraser: Reborn

October 6

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

October 7

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere

October 9

We Baby Bears S1E

October 10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 11

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere

October 14

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle

October 17

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere

Mr. Pickles

October 18

Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A

October 19

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere

October 20

The Fastest Woman on Earth

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

October 24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

October 26

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere

October 28

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

October 30

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere

HULU

October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2

A River Runs Through It

The ABCs Of Death

The ABCs Of Death 2

About Time

The Abyss

After Midnight

The Age Of Innocence

Aliens In The Attic

All About My Mother

All My Puny Sorrows

America’s Sweethearts

American Ultra

An American Citizen

As Above, So Below

Bad Milo!

Beerfest

Beyond JFK

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Broken Embraces

Casino

Catch and Release

Cedar Rapids

Charlotte

The Covenant

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dark Shadows

Dear White People

Desperado

The Devil Has A Name

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Don’t Say A Word

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

El Chicano

Evil Dead

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Roommate

Salt

Twister

Tyrel

Unbreakable

Undercover Brother

Vanishing On 7th Street

Wild Wild West

Winchester

The Wheel

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown

X-Men

XX

October 3

RBG

October 7

Hellraiser

October 10

Grimcutty

October 11

Antlers

October 12

After

October 14

Rosaline

Dashcam

Pil’s Adventure

See For Me

October 15

My Friend Dahmer

Poetic Justice

The Boy Downstairs

October 16

Being Flynn

Benediction

Sinister 2

October 20

Annabelle: Creation

Bitterbrush

October 21

Matriarch

Abandoned

Wyrm

October 24

Beba

October 25

The French Dispatch

October 29

Clean

October 31

Crimes of the Future

The Way Way Back

Disney+

October 5

The Simpsons (Season 33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (Season 1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Season 1)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 1)

October 7

Drumline

The Peanuts Movie

Werewolf by Night

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

October 12

Sofia the First

Big Shot (Season 2)

October 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

October 19

Bear in the Big Blue House

PB&J Otter

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (Season 1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 11)

October 21

Hall of Villains

October 24

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 2)

October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t

October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Amazon Prime

October 1

12 Dates of Christmas

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

7 Days to Vegas

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Another Time

Audrey Rose

Baby Boom

Babymoon

Beat Street

Big House

Bloodrunners

Bridesmaids

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Burnt Offerings

Christmas Crime Story

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Cyrus

Dark Crimes

Daylight Savings

Land of the Lost

Last Holiday

Law Abiding Citizen

Leaving Las Vegas

Love Dot Com

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip

Man on Fire

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You

Seabiscuit

Shane

Shanghai Knights

Shutter Island

Shuttlecock

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Harimaya Bridge

The Hot Chick

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Vanilla Sky

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

October 6

Bring It On, Ghost

October 7

Catherine Called Birdy

October 9

Noah

October 11

Family Camp

The Northman

October 19

May I Help You

October 20

Torn Hearts

American Horror Story Season 10

October 21

Argentina

Modern Love Tokyo

The Peripheral

October 22

Hush Hush

October 24

Blacklight

October 28

Run Sweetheart Run

The Devil’s Hour

Downton Abbey: A New Era

October 31

Unhuman