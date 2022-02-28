Hamburger icon
Here's what's new on Netflix, Prime and Hulu this month

Netflix launches first mobile games on Android

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

March has arrived, which means all of the major streaming services are gearing up to add a ton of new content to their already extensive library of shows, movies, documentaries and other programming.

From Prime Video’s “The Boys” spinoff series “Diabolical,” to Hulu’s season 3 premiere of “Atlanta,” there’s sure to be something on streaming services for everyone in March, no matter your subscription.

Check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu this month:

Netflix

March 1

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

March 2

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After

The Adam Project

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

March 16

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ

Amazon Prime

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey

The Proposal

Weekend At Bernie’s

Prometheus

Chronicle

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Flightplan

The Tooth Fairy

Dead Poets Society

Lawless

Crash

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Blackfish

Prince Avalanche

Coffy

Blacula

Spaceballs

Be Cool

Scream, Blacula, Scream!

Foxy Brown

Baby Sheba

Cotton Comes To Harlem

Liar, Liar

Puss In Boots

Takers

March 4

Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical - Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

March 10

Harina (Amazon Original)

March 11

Pete the Cat - Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)

Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

March 18

Master (Amazon Orignal)

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Hulu

March 1

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1

2 Days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down the House

Brothers

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Looks Who’s Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savior for Sale

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensibility

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

Shit & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo’s fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendence

Trapped

Unstoppable

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

March 3

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Before Midnight

Oculus

March 4

Fresh (Hulu Original)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere

Benedetta

Lantern’s Lane

March 5

Stronger

March 6

Mark, Mary, & Some Other People

March 8

India Sweets & Spices

March 9

The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere

March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere

Domino Masters: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere

American Refugee

March 12

Multiverse

March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can’t Kill Me

March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere

Step

March 18

Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20

March 19

Captains of Za’atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

March 23

Bloods: Season 2A

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere

American Siege

March 26

Mass

March 28

The Oscars

Monsters and Men

March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere

Killing Them Softly

March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

