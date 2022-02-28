Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Prime and Hulu this month

March has arrived, which means all of the major streaming services are gearing up to add a ton of new content to their already extensive library of shows, movies, documentaries and other programming.
From Prime Video’s “The Boys” spinoff series “Diabolical,” to Hulu’s season 3 premiere of “Atlanta,” there’s sure to be something on streaming services for everyone in March, no matter your subscription.
Check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu this month:
Netflix
March 1
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
March 2
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After
The Adam Project
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ
Amazon Prime
March 1
The Hundred-Foot Journey
The Proposal
Weekend At Bernie’s
Prometheus
Chronicle
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Flightplan
The Tooth Fairy
Dead Poets Society
Lawless
Crash
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Blackfish
Prince Avalanche
Coffy
Blacula
Spaceballs
Be Cool
Scream, Blacula, Scream!
Foxy Brown
Baby Sheba
Cotton Comes To Harlem
Liar, Liar
Puss In Boots
Takers
March 4
Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)
The Boys Presents: Diabolical - Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
March 10
Harina (Amazon Original)
March 11
Pete the Cat - Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)
Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
March 18
Master (Amazon Orignal)
March 25
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)
Hulu
March 1
Better Things: Season 5 Premiere
Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1
2 Days in the Valley
8MM
A Madea Christmas
Another Earth
Baby Mama
The Banger Sisters
Beaches
Benny & Joon
The Big Scary S Word
Blue Chips
Blue Velvet
Bringing Down the House
Brothers
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casualties of War
Center Stage
Charlie Wilson’s War
The Choice
Crash
Dance Flick
Dangerous Beauty
Deficit
Demolition Man
The Descendants
Deuces Wild
Devil in a Blue Dress
Disaster Movie
Downhill Racer
Drinking Buddies
The Edge
Edward Scissorhands
Evan Almighty
Feel the Noise
The Firm
Flatliners
Forever My Girl
Freedomland
Fright Night
G
Garden State
Ghoulies
The Gift
Gigli
Glory
The Golden Child
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Green Zone
Guarding Tess
Guess Who
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hardball
Heaven Can Wait
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Insider
Juno
Kiss the Girls
L.A. Confidential
Land of the Dead
The Last Waltz
Lawless
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Looks Who’s Talking
Margin Call
The Meddler
Moby Doc
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
The Omen
Peggy Sue Got Married
People Like Us
The Perfect Holiday
Platoon Leader
Predators
The Princess Bride
The Raid 2
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
Roxanne
The Royal Tenenbaums
Sahara
The Saint
Savior for Sale
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Noon
Shine a Light
Shit & Champagne
Show Me the Picture
Single White Female
Spaced Invaders
The Square
St. Elmo’s fire
Starship Troopers
The Tailor of Panama
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
To Catch a Thief
Transcendence
Trapped
Unstoppable
Vertical Limit
The Virgin Suicides
The Woman in Black
March 3
The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Before Midnight
Oculus
March 4
Fresh (Hulu Original)
Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere
Benedetta
Lantern’s Lane
March 5
Stronger
March 6
Mark, Mary, & Some Other People
March 8
India Sweets & Spices
March 9
The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
March 12
Multiverse
March 14
Claws: Complete Season 4
Hell Hath No Fury
March 15
All Good Things
Nature Calls
You Can’t Kill Me
March 16
Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere
Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere
Step
March 18
Life and Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Deep Water (Hulu Original)
Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere
Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20
March 19
Captains of Za’atari
I Know Who Killed Me
My Little Pony
March 22
American Song Contest: Series Premiere
March 23
Bloods: Season 2A
Summer Days, Summer Nights
Wrath of Man
March 25
Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere
American Siege
March 26
Mass
March 28
The Oscars
Monsters and Men
March 29
The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
March 30
Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere
Killing Them Softly
March 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
